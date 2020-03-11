Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Looking Forward To Hosting Women’s World Cup Match Against Rivals Australia

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Acting Mayor Sarah Free welcomes today’s announcement that Wellington will play host to six ICC Women’s World Cup games, including the White Ferns game against rivals Australia.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Wellington to showcase all that we have to offer and also to build on the recent success of our local Women’s and Men’s cricket teams who won Super Smash titles this season.

“The Basin Reserve is an iconic cricket venue and we’re delighted to have been able to refurbish the museum stand and the facilities. It’s once again looking like New Zealand’s premier cricket ground, and we’re looking forward to showing it off to the world and packing it out when we take on our cousins from across the ditch.

“The timing of the announcement so close to International Women’s Day is also significant, and I hope that seeing Wellington players like Sophie Devine playing on the big stage will encourage more young Wellingtonians, and especially young girls, to get involved with cricket.”

Councillor Diane Calvert, who leads the Council’s Economic portfolio, says the event should be very positive for Wellington.

“I’m sure this event will be a welcome boost to businesses across the City, and I know Wellingtonians will get involved and welcome our guests with open arms.”

Wellington will host six games starting with New Zealand vs Australia on Saturday 13 February.


Saturday, 13 Feb – New Zealand v Australia
Tuesday, 16 Feb – Australia v QUALIFIER
Wednesday, 17 Feb – South Africa v England
Tuesday, 23 Feb – South Africa v QUALIFIER
Thursday, 25 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
Saturday, 27 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

 

