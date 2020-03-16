Diversions In Place - Crash- Hurunui - Canterbury
Monday, 16 March 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision between
a motorcycle and a vehicle towing a caravan on Leader Road
East, Ferniehurst.
Police were advised of the crash at
about 11am today.
The motorcyclist is reported to have
received injuries.
Diversions are in place while
Police examine the
scene
