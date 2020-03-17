Grow Ō Tautahi Media Release: Full Cancellation Of Event

The Grow Ō Tautahi Festival Trust has made the decision this evening to cancel all aspects of the event.

The decision was made in response to the Prime Minister’s direction late today that all events, outdoor or indoor, that would attract more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Reflecting on this advice, on the fact that the Gardens draw several thousand visitors on an average day, and on the seriousness of the evolving community health situation, the Trust decided there was no choice other than to cancel all aspects of the Festival.

This means dismantling what has been built so far and not drawing any further visitors to the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

Festival Director Sandi MacRae says that, while this will be disappointing for exhibitors, it is the right decision for the community.

