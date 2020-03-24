Rubbish And Recycling Services During The COVID-19 Event

The government has announced the movement to level 4 in response to the COVID-19 situation. Level 4 restricts our movements as a community to reduce the potential for spreading of the virus. The community should therefore restrict how often it visits the council operated rubbish and recycling facilities.

With immediate effect the following changes in rubbish and recycling services supplied by council will apply:

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal. Ensure bags and crates are out at the kerb by 7.30 am on your collection day. To minimise the handling of recycling by the collection crews, these materials will now have to be sent to landfill until further notice.

Public holiday kerbside collections put additional pressure on resources as we have to collect two days in one route. To mitigate this, kerbside collections will now be carried out on the day of the public holiday.

Good Friday Collection on Friday

Easter Monday Collection on Monday

ANZAC Day Collection on Anzac Day

Council refuse bags (rolls of 10) can continue to be purchased from the supermarkets and the annual vouchers will be issued in July as normal. Council refuse bags will not be sold from Council offices for the foreseeable future.

People should continue to observe good hygiene practices when handling their rubbish or recycling, says Council Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil.

“Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of our contractors and of the public during this time.”

“Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds after handling rubbish or recycling and carry cleaning wipes with you to use at the Council’s transfer stations, resource recovery centre, rural community recycling bins and coin skips.”

“Please also practice social distancing - maintain a two-metre space between yourself and other people when using our facilities.”

“Please use Eftpos at the transfer stations to minimise contact through the use of cash. The Eftpos terminals are wiped down between transactions.”

“The transfer stations will continue to open as normal. The community is requested to use the transfer stations for bagged waste only where possible. Blenheim and Picton residents who receive the kerbside service should avoid using the transfer stations and should put their rubbish and recycling at the kerb on their collection day.”

“The resource recovery centre will continue to open as normal but access will be controlled to ensure social distancing is being observed.”

“The rural community recycling services and coin skips will continue to operate as normal at this time, but this could change if resources become stretched,” Alec says.

“The reuse centre in Blenheim will close with effect from Midday on Wednesday 25 March 2020.”

“For commercial waste operators the landfill site will continue to operate as normal at this time. There are some changes to the booking-in protocol when you arrive at the site. These measures are designed to protect you and the landfill staff. Your co-operation is appreciated.”

“The community are asked to keep waste generation to a minimum and observe the restriction on movements that will help us limit the spread of the virus.”

