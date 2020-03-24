COVID-19: Kiwis Urged To Exercise In Low-risk Environments

Stick to simple outdoor exercise, that is the message from the Chair of the Search and Rescue Council Peter Mersi. He is urging people to take only undertake activities that are of a minor risk to injury, and to avoid going into areas where you could become lost or require search and rescue.

“You should not do any activities where you may unintentionally end up needing emergency services. This includes tramping, hiking into backcountry or remote areas, going boating, fishing and going swimming.

Current Government advice is that you can go outside, but you need to limit your contact with others. Our emergency services need to be fully available to respond to COVID-19. Therefore, it is also vital that New Zealanders are sensible about what types of exercise they undertake and where.

No-one goes into the outdoor environment intending to get lost or injured, says Peter. “We are asking New Zealanders to be sensible and to adjust the way they enjoy our outdoor environment at this time, to ensure that our emergency services are available to help those in highest need.



