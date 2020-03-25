Whakatane Police Seek Witnesses In Relation To Kawerau Arson

Whakatāne Police are seeking witnesses in relation to an arson at the Kawerau Netball and Sports Pavilion on Plunket Street, Kawerau on Sunday 22 March.

At around 7:30pm on Sunday the toilet block at the Pavilion caught fire.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the fire or anyone who observed anything suspicious to please contact Detective Blair Adamson of the Whakatāne Police Station on 07 308 5255.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

