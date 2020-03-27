Mayor Boult Urges People To Stay Inside, Save Lives

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is strongly urging people to abide by the government’s rules and stay inside during the COVID-19 lockdown.

There have been a number of reports of people going outside and continuing to partake in leisure activities – such as playing disc golf or football – in the district. Not only is this flouting the rules, but it is putting themselves and others in danger.

“It’s extremely important to follow the government’s directions during this trying time,” Mayor Boult said.

“The rule is clear: while you can go for a walk or bike ride in your neighbourhood, you must not otherwise go out unless absolutely necessary. Doing so means you are breaking the law and putting people in danger. We’re all in this together and we all have to do our part.”

The government’s ‘stay home, save lives’ message applies to everyone. As several reports involved groups of young people gathering in public, parents are encouraged to make sure their children aren’t going outside unnecessarily.

“The whole of New Zealand is going through a lot of pain and heartache, and this is wasted if a few idiots show utter disdain and put people in danger. Their attitude is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Boult added.

“We are a strong community and, now more than ever, must work together for the common good.”

If you are concerned about others who are not self-isolating, the first thing you should do is encourage them to comply. If they don’t, call 105.

More information about COVID-19, including what is and isn’t allowed, can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

