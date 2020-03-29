New Online Form For Public To Report Level 4 Restriction Breaches To Police

Police have today launched a new online form which the public can use to report COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restriction breaches.

The online form can be found at www.105.police.govt.nz.

It can be used to report isolation breaches or cases of businesses continuing to operate when they are not part of the essential workforce.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush urged people to use the online form instead of calling Police.

“We know that people want to do the right thing if they see people flouting the restrictions, but we want to ease the load on the non-emergency phone number.

“Police will take the information reported online and make contact to remind those breaching the restrictions of their responsibilities.

“We are continuing to take the approach of educating and informing people of their responsibilities in the first instance, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if people continue to ignore the restrictions.”

“Police do not want to have to arrest anyone or visit people because they doing are the wrong thing.

“Please stay at home, follow the guidelines on www.covid19.govt.nz and don’t give people a reason to report your behaviour to Police.”

