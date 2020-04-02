Nestlé To Donate $500,000 In Products For Kiwis In Need

Nestlé New Zealand has announced it will donate a minimum of $500,000 in products over the next two months to New Zealanders who need it most.

Extending its long-term partnership with The Salvation Army, Nestlé will extend support to New Zealanders who are most at need, including the vulnerable and elderly.

The donation will include food items such as coffee, cereals, oats, noodles, soups, Milo, meal bases and pet food, which will be distributed by The Salvation Army to Kiwis facing hardship and uncertainty.

Nestlé New Zealand Country Manager, Christian Abboud said, “We recognise the extremely challenging situation many New Zealanders are facing and the vital role that The Salvation Army plays for so many members of our communities.

“Now more than ever is a time for New Zealanders to band together and help one another. As a long-standing partner of The Salvation Army, we aim to do what we can to make a positive difference and help Kiwis who need it the most during these difficult times.”

The Salvation Army is concerned about the growing demand for food from people who are finding themselves struggling to buy groceries due to the COVID-19 lock down.

The Salvation Army Assistant Territorial Secretary for Mission Gerry Walker said, “Nestlé’s commitment to supporting Kiwis is more important and valuable than ever.

“Over the past few weeks we have delivered more than 3,000 food parcels – and we’re expecting the demand to grow to more than 60,000 over the next two months, which is equivalent to what we would typically deliver in a year.

“The demand for food continues to rise at a rate never before seen. This donation will make a significant difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable people and communities.”

The announcement builds on a global partnership announced recently between Nestlé and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies which will provide urgent help for emergency services and caregivers and strengthen healthcare systems.

