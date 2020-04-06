Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZSTA's Facepalm After Releasing 219 Pages Of Readable Redactions

Monday, 6 April 2020, 7:04 am
Press Release: Regan Cunliffe

After three months and multiple delays, the New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) has released a significant cache of documents requested under the Privacy Act by Regan Cunliffe.

The 219 provided pages of documents were heavily redacted. However, the redaction method that NZSTA employed was faulty and all the redactions were readable by Mr Cunliffe.

NZSTA is contracted by the Ministry of Education to provide support to Boards of Trustees such as advice and training on how to respond to Privacy Act requests.

Mr Cunliffe has been fighting to obtain information from the Helensville Primary School Board since 2018. Despite the Office of the Privacy Commissioner requesting the Board hand over the information without further delay in December, the Board is yet to comply.

To obtain some of the 3,900 emails the Board is withholding without due reason, Mr Cunliffe requested all information held about him and his family from NZSTA.

The continued non-compliance makes it appear that the Board does not want to provide the information.

"I wasn’t surprised that NZSTA would also delay releasing the information to me. There's a lot of damning content in there. And, it doesn’t surprise me that NZSTA redacted so much information about what the Board said about me behind my back," Mr Cunliffe said.

"I was even more surprised to discover that all the redacted text was easily visible through their black marker pen lines. For an agency which advises Boards on this, it seems such a rookie mistake," he added.

“I believe many of the redactions are not justiably redacted under the Privacy Act,” said Mr Cunliffe.

“There are a number of emails from the former Board Chair, Daniel Makin, that have been redacted. It would be unfortunate, say, if those redacted communications suggested the withholding of information requested under the Official Information Act," Mr Cunliffe added.

“If that were the case, it wouldn’t appear to be acting in good faith,” Mr Cunliffe continued. “I would like to know what reason NZSTA might also have to redact information like that, considering their advisory role.”

In December, the Privacy Commissioner ruled that the Helensville Primary School Board of Trustees had interfered with the Cunliffes’ privacy, had no proper basis for withholding the information requested, and to release the information without further delay.

The information is still being withheld.

Helensville Primary School was placed into statutory management in December 2019.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Regan Cunliffe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having to explain to employers (and to the public) just how unfairly the burden of such a response would fall. Basically, if you’re on a salary in six figures, a 10-15% haircut can still be worn fairly lightly. If you’re employed at or below the median wage, losing 10% of your income can be a hammer blow... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 