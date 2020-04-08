51 Seconds For Christchurch On 15 April
Jews, Christians, and Muslims will be falling silent for 51 seconds at
1:40pm on 15 April to remember the Christchurch mosque attacks of 2019.
National and local commemorations for the attacks were cancelled last
month due to COVID-19, and this is a chance for people to remember the
attacks in their own way.
“With the whole country in lockdown, it’s
more important now than ever
to act together, and pause briefly in silence to think about how we can
make our society more inclusive,” says Dave Moskovitz, the Jewish
Co-Chair of the Wellington Abrahamic Council of Jews, Christians, and
Muslims. “We’re asking people in each household to take less than a
minute out of their day on 15 April to think: what can I do, what can
our community do, and what can New Zealand do to stop hatred in our
thoughts, words, and actions?”
Christian Co-chair Father Ron
Bennett adds, “We’re a month late for the
15 March anniversary. It’s sad that commemorations were cancelled last
month, but we couldn’t let this important event in New Zealand history
go unmarked. We’re asking people to take 51 seconds - that’s one second
for each life lost in the attacks - to build a more compassionate
society. COVID-19 might slow us down, but it can’t stop us. Better late
than never.”
Islamic Women’s Council of NZ Coordinator
Anjum Rahman says that it is
not Muslim practice to commemorate the deaths of specific people as
death is a transition from one stage of life to another. “These attacks
had a strong impact on our wider society. Many of us feel less safe now
than we did before the attacks, and every person in our country has the
basic human right to not fear for their lives, no matter what their
religious beliefs are, nor how they might identify as a person.
Celebrating difference and valuing others is the best way to counter hate.”
So on 15 April, take 51 seconds to remember
the Christchurch mosque
shootings, and join Jews, Christains, and Muslims around the country to
think about how we’ve changed, and what we can do to make our society
more inclusive.