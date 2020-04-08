51 Seconds For Christchurch On 15 April



Jews, Christians, and Muslims will be falling silent for 51 seconds at

1:40pm on 15 April to remember the Christchurch mosque attacks of 2019.

National and local commemorations for the attacks were cancelled last

month due to COVID-19, and this is a chance for people to remember the

attacks in their own way.

“With the whole country in lockdown, it’s more important now than ever

to act together, and pause briefly in silence to think about how we can

make our society more inclusive,” says Dave Moskovitz, the Jewish

Co-Chair of the Wellington Abrahamic Council of Jews, Christians, and

Muslims. “We’re asking people in each household to take less than a

minute out of their day on 15 April to think: what can I do, what can

our community do, and what can New Zealand do to stop hatred in our

thoughts, words, and actions?”

Christian Co-chair Father Ron Bennett adds, “We’re a month late for the

15 March anniversary. It’s sad that commemorations were cancelled last

month, but we couldn’t let this important event in New Zealand history

go unmarked. We’re asking people to take 51 seconds - that’s one second

for each life lost in the attacks - to build a more compassionate

society. COVID-19 might slow us down, but it can’t stop us. Better late

than never.”

Islamic Women’s Council of NZ Coordinator Anjum Rahman says that it is

not Muslim practice to commemorate the deaths of specific people as

death is a transition from one stage of life to another. “These attacks

had a strong impact on our wider society. Many of us feel less safe now

than we did before the attacks, and every person in our country has the

basic human right to not fear for their lives, no matter what their

religious beliefs are, nor how they might identify as a person.

Celebrating difference and valuing others is the best way to counter hate.”

So on 15 April, take 51 seconds to remember the Christchurch mosque

shootings, and join Jews, Christains, and Muslims around the country to

think about how we’ve changed, and what we can do to make our society

more inclusive.

