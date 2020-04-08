Firearms, drugs recovered in Thames search warrant

Waikato Police have recovered firearms and drugs following a successful search warrant.

With the support of the Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle Helicopter, Police executed a search warrant at a property on Kauaeranga Valley Road, Thames this morning.

Police, successfully recovered drugs and five firearms from the property including rifles and shotguns.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin says persons unlawfully in possession of firearms are a huge risk to our communities and this requires an immediate response from Police.

Officers also found 10 dogs at the property which were in poor condition.

Police contacted local council and sadly as a result of their condition, a number of the dogs had to be put down.

Two men, aged 51 and 48, were arrested and have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Thames District Court in May.

The pair may face further charges in relation to the treatment of the animals.

We acknowledge that the current environment is a stressful one for many in our community.

We want to remind our communities to stay at home and stay safe.

And if you see a crime being committed or anything suspicious, please call Police on 111 immediately or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

