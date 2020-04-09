Total Mobility Transport Subsidy Until 30 June

As part of the national response to COVID-19, The NZ Transport Agency will implement a fare-reduction for Total Mobility customers from Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Total Mobility customers will be able to access fully subsidised fares of up to $80 per trip, ensuring access to essential services and the ability for essential workers to access their workplace.

This fare reduction will be in place while New Zealand is at COVID-19 alert levels 3 and 4, up until 30 June 2020.

Existing Total Mobility rules and monitoring processes will continue to apply during this period and Greater Wellington Regional Council and Metlink will manage the demand for this service through their current eligibility assessment process.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says, “It’s important that we align subsidy standards across public transport services, so everybody is supported during this unique and challenging time.”

“To ensure the health and safety of passengers and service providers, all services will adhere to Government advice relating to COVID-19.”

The fare that would normally be paid by the customer will be paid by Greater Wellington directly to the contracted transport service providers, with a claims process that allows more frequent payments to assist service providers in supporting their drivers.

The fare subsidy is for the transportation of Total Mobility customers with permanent disabilities only. For home delivery options for Total Mobility customers and other people more vulnerable to COVID-19, more information can be found on the COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/individuals-and-households/shopping/if-you-cant-get-essential-supplies/

More information on the eligibility process is available on the Metlink website under ‘Getting around’: https://www.metlink.org.nz/getting-around/accessibility-guide/total-mobility/

© Scoop Media

