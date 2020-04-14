Road Closure On Tauwhareparae Road
The Council Journeys team would like to advise users of Tauwhareparae Road that a closure is required at the 20km mark from 7am to 11am this Thursday 16 April.
Contractors will replace an essential culvert at the site of a major retaining wall project which had started before the lockdown.
The site is one of seven retaining walls approved for repair on Tauwhareparae Road as part of the 2018 Queen’s Birthday flood repairs. Work will continue on all sites once the COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted.
This work is weather dependent and Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this closure.