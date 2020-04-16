Princess Aspien Is Coming To Facebook Live

We had booked Princess Aspien (aka Chloé Hayden) to come from Australia to a special Altogether Autism event in New Zealand but obviously had to cancel it.

She has agreed to a special Facebook Live event for us here in New Zealand at 3pm, today Thursday 16 April. Her Facebook page is @PrincessAspien

She would love to answer your questions so please send these in so we can give them to her in advance or join us Live.

Autism Awareness 2020

Our researchers and advisors continue to share resources and top tips on our website, including information about a new App called Melon, for coping during and after COVID-19. Below are previews and links to the latest articles.

