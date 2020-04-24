Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Centre Dining Outlets Bringing Diverse Flavours Direct To Your Bubble

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Heart of the City

From barista coffee to curries, Korean fried chicken to fresh patisserie, vegan burgers to lavish heat and eat banquets, the heart of the city’s diverse food offering is back next week for customers hanging out for anything other than another home cooked meal.

Level 3 brings a chance to enjoy food you would never normally be able to have served in the comfort of your own home. While it’s not quite the full dine-in hospitality experience, there’s undoubtedly something special about five star freezer meals direct from The Grove, getting creative with a DIY poke bowl kit from Yeah Bowl or enjoying a family-style Ima feast with your loved ones via Zoom.

Over 80 city centre restaurants and cafes will be operating with contactless pick-up and delivery from next Tuesday 28 April, serving the many local residents, essential workers and those returning at Level 3, and those further afield who dial up a delivery of deliciousness to their bubble.

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck says it’s clear to see that people are tiring of their own culinary repertoire and the never ending dishes to be washed.

“Many Aucklanders are ready for both convenience and variety, and we’re happy to let them know so many hospitality operators are here to help them with that.”

Hailing back to the before-times of fully booked restaurants, a number of eateries including Culprit, Euro and Soul (part of the My Nourish Kitchen collective) have already seen some days’ deliveries fully booked.

Beck says businesses are as eager to get back to serving great food as their customers are. “It’s been a very tough time for businesses over the last four weeks, so we’re excited to see locals supporting their favourite businesses at the same time as enjoying the delicious food on offer and getting a taste of the city centre dining experience from the safety of their own homes.”

A hungry day’s tasting menu of the dining options available:

· Coffee and bagels – Espresso Workshop click and collect

· Viennoiseries and canelés – La Petite Fourchette delivery

· Banh mi and summer rolls – Luna’s Express click and collect or delivery

· Rice cake skewers and soy glazed fried chicken - Seoul Night click and collect or delivery

· Braised lamb neck with wagyu fat and turmeric Yorkshire pudding – Culprit

· Gelato scoops in hand-rolled freshly made waffle cones - Giapo click and collect or delivery

For more details about the city centre’s eating options during Level 3, visit: www.heartofthecity.co.nz/covid-19

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Heart of the City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 