City Centre Dining Outlets Bringing Diverse Flavours Direct To Your Bubble

From barista coffee to curries, Korean fried chicken to fresh patisserie, vegan burgers to lavish heat and eat banquets, the heart of the city’s diverse food offering is back next week for customers hanging out for anything other than another home cooked meal.

Level 3 brings a chance to enjoy food you would never normally be able to have served in the comfort of your own home. While it’s not quite the full dine-in hospitality experience, there’s undoubtedly something special about five star freezer meals direct from The Grove, getting creative with a DIY poke bowl kit from Yeah Bowl or enjoying a family-style Ima feast with your loved ones via Zoom.

Over 80 city centre restaurants and cafes will be operating with contactless pick-up and delivery from next Tuesday 28 April, serving the many local residents, essential workers and those returning at Level 3, and those further afield who dial up a delivery of deliciousness to their bubble.

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck says it’s clear to see that people are tiring of their own culinary repertoire and the never ending dishes to be washed.

“Many Aucklanders are ready for both convenience and variety, and we’re happy to let them know so many hospitality operators are here to help them with that.”

Hailing back to the before-times of fully booked restaurants, a number of eateries including Culprit, Euro and Soul (part of the My Nourish Kitchen collective) have already seen some days’ deliveries fully booked.

Beck says businesses are as eager to get back to serving great food as their customers are. “It’s been a very tough time for businesses over the last four weeks, so we’re excited to see locals supporting their favourite businesses at the same time as enjoying the delicious food on offer and getting a taste of the city centre dining experience from the safety of their own homes.”

A hungry day’s tasting menu of the dining options available:

· Coffee and bagels – Espresso Workshop click and collect

· Viennoiseries and canelés – La Petite Fourchette delivery

· Banh mi and summer rolls – Luna’s Express click and collect or delivery

· Rice cake skewers and soy glazed fried chicken - Seoul Night click and collect or delivery

· Braised lamb neck with wagyu fat and turmeric Yorkshire pudding – Culprit

· Gelato scoops in hand-rolled freshly made waffle cones - Giapo click and collect or delivery

For more details about the city centre’s eating options during Level 3, visit: www.heartofthecity.co.nz/covid-19

