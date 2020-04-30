Church Acknowledges Hospital Frontline Staff With A Digital Thank You – And Real Chocolate!

Staff at LIFE central

Local church, LIFE, has this week distributed 15,000 boxes of chocolates to frontline healthcare professionals at Auckland’s major hospitals. A digital thank you card was also created and emailed to all hospital staff. The ‘’card’’ was a blend of hand-written notes, video, photographs and drawings as supplied by members of the church.

LIFE Community Executive, Nick Edwards, said, “At LIFE, we love to honour others and in this challenging season for our nation, we want to let New Zealand’s frontline healthcare workers know that they are loved, appreciated and known. Our LIFE staff team packed out thousands of boxes of chocolates this week to say thank you for their sacrifice over this time.”

The activation involved a team of staff and volunteers with the church’s LIFE Central Campus at Mt Eden temporarily repurposed as a distribution centre.

“While the effects of COVID-19 have been felt by all New Zealanders, few have experienced more trying times than our frontline healthcare workers. That is why at LIFE, we wanted to do something to let them know how much we love and appreciate them and the sacrifices they have made,” added Nick.

LIFE Community, the community-action arm of the church, also runs LIFE Soup Kitchens across the city which are reopening from this week with locations at Papakura Marae and at LIFE South at Manukau. More locations are expected to reopen in coming weeks.

