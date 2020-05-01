Police Attend Serious Crash Between Car And Cyclist - Diversions In Place - Waitematā

Police are in attendance at a crash between a car and cyclist in Glenfield.

Police were called to the scene on Glenfield Road just after 11am.

The cyclist is in a serious condition and will be taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A section of Glenfield Road is currently closed between Bentley Ave and Kaipātiki Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently on site and will examine the scene.

Police advise motorists in the area to expect delays while this work is carried out.

