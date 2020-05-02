Sudden Death, Maupuia
Saturday, 2 May 2020, 7:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Around 2pm yesterday (1 May) Police were called to a
report of a body found in bush off Akaroa Drive,
Maupuia.
The body has been identified as that of
49-year-old Jason Cambourn, who was reported missing from
Porirua on 23 March.
Police extend their sincere
sympathies to Jason’s family, who have endured many weeks
of distress since he was reported missing.
Jason’s
death is not thought to be suspicious and has been referred
to the Coroner.
Police would like to thank the public
for their
assistance.
