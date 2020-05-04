Keeping Up The Kindness And Exercising Restraint At Alert Level 3

Next week the Prime Minister will make an announcement on whether we remain at Alert Level 3 or head into Alert Level 2. Until then, stay respectful and responsible during the second week under Alert Level 3 conditions.

“While there've been good bits, we know that there've been lots of wobbles and struggles for people in our communities too,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. “Feeling frustrated, over it, and a bit all over the place is completely normal right now – but we all have a duty of responsibility so please don’t throw away all the hard work and effort of the past weeks.”

There's lots of great tips to help us get through together and some awesome ways to stay connected with friends and whānau:

Free phone 0800 800 405 if you're struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services available between 7am and 7pm daily.

Getting Through Together is an online set of tools for coping with the effects of COVID-19 divided into subjects such as parenting and whānau, workplace wellbeing, te ao Māori and identity and culture, and offers articles, tips, questionnaires, activities and games delivered in a range of formats. Phone numbers for services such as Lifeline and Healthline can also be found on the site.

is an online set of tools for coping with the effects of COVID-19 divided into subjects such as parenting and whānau, workplace wellbeing, te ao Māori and identity and culture, and offers articles, tips, questionnaires, activities and games delivered in a range of formats. Phone numbers for services such as Lifeline and Healthline can also be found on the site. You can free call or text 1737 at any time to speak with a trained counsellor – it’s free and confidential.

Check out our website for some more ways to stay connected and entertained tcdc.govt.nz/connected.

Your local services are also able to offer support:

Update on our Council services

Support local - We're looking to host two separate online forums to understand how the building/construction and hospitality sectors may operate in the medium to long-term as we move out of the stages of COVID-19 lockdown.

Both forums will be hosted by ZOOM and tentative dates are Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 May. (Times TBC). Please register your interest to dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz along with any questions that you would like answered.

We're also looking at another forum in the next fortnight for the retail sector. See tcdc.govt.nz/supportlocal for more information.

Events - A working group had been established for event organisers around the district to share ideas and information. Contact our District Events Coordinator kirstin.richmond@tcdc.govt.nz if you are interested in joining or to find out how Council can support your event going forward.

Annual Plan hearings - The recording of the first sessions of the Annual Plan hearings are now available to view on our website here.

Refuse transfer stations (RTS) - Our RTSs opened on Friday with a limited service in order to comply with the requirements of Alert Level 3.

“I would like to thank our communities as over the weekend it was busy as expected, but people were respectful and followed the instructions,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. “This is a trial but if everyone does their bit to follow the new protocols, and the process is manageable, we will continue with it. We appreciate your patience while we are working through these new protocols.”

Entry is restricted to one-in, one-out – so expect delays, please be patient, be mindful of other users and be kind to the staff.

Payment is by account or Eftpos only – no cash can be accepted.

We are accepting:

General rubbish into the refuse pit

Blue Council rubbish bags

Bagged recyclables – to go into the refuse pit

Green waste – the green waste areas are open

Mixed glass – the glass recycling areas are open

By appointment only: call ahead to your RTS if you wish to dispose of any hazardous materials (including light bulbs and batteries, which shouldn’t go into landfill), paint, gas bottles, steel, whiteware, BBQs and tyres.

RTS hours and locations: tcdc.govt.nz/rts

Thames Seagull Centre - The drop-off area at the Thames Seagull Centre’s new Resource Recovery Centre opened today, matching the Thames RTS hours, however the Seagull Centre shop remains closed.

The Seagull Centre accepts items that are still usable, or can be repurposed or “upcycled”, instead of going to landfill. Just turn left after passing the Thames RTS gates and you’ll see where you can drop off such items.

It also accepts e-waste and charges only a gold coin donation (which goes into a box and is not handled) for most items to recover the cost of processing these items for recycling. Larger electronic items, such as TVs, incur a larger charge. The Seagull Centre has an Eftpos facility for payments.

The same Alert Level 3 protocols that are in effect at the RTS and any other business that is open apply: contactless drop-off, contact tracing information must be supplied, and one-in one-out entry.

Kerbside - Rubbish in blue Council bags and bagged recycling wheelie bin and will be collected FORTNIGHTLY. The fortnightly collection will occur on your normal recycling day in your normal recycling week. Click here for the full schedule.

Kerbside collections tomorrow, Tuesday 4 May:

Mercury Bay North

Thames Coast & Manaia

Roading - Our contractors are working on upgrading the Hot Water Beach Domain car park and access road. During construction the car park and access will be closed to the public. The work is expected to be completed within four weeks.There will also be minor fixes to some of our sealed Council roads around the district, and due to the rain over the past few days, there have been some minor slips and ditches that will be cleared.

Council services - For updates on all other Council services see tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Alert Level 3 breaches - Remember to report breaches and scams to Police, not our Council - 105.police.govt.nz.

Good Shepherd New Zealand

Good Shepherd is a charitable non-government organisation that was established to address the critical, contemporary issues facing women, girls and families. They have NILS no interest loans available to provide relief for people financially impacted by COVID-19.

People can now access loans for bills, rent or high-cost debt, along with regular no and low interest loans for essential goods and services.

They are ready to take enquiries and will work with people through the loan application process. They are also working hard to support people access the other financial hardship support that is out there and encouraging them to speak to their creditors and utilities providers, to make sure they have every chance of managing without resorting to high-cost loans. For more detailed information, and enquiries can be directed to www.goodloans.org.nz.

