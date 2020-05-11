Kāpiti Island Gateway Building Funding Application

Council will consider putting forward a funding application to the Provincial Growth Fund for the Kāpiti Island Gateway Building on Thursday 28 May 2020.

“Improving the Kāpiti Island departure point and providing an iconic visitor experience has been a discussion point for our community for many years. It was consulted on during the 2017 Maclean Park Te Ūruhi Development Plan, and funding is included in our Long-Term Plan,” says Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan.

A proposed small (235m²) single-storey multi-purpose community building is before Council for approval. It would include biosecurity facilities for Kāpiti Island, a Discovery Centre to promote local tourism activities, and space for the public to use and enjoy the views.

Improvements to the Tikotu Stream and improved access to the beach would also be included in the development.

Acting Group Manager Place and Space Alison Law says the Council has had to move at pace to get the funding application ready for the Provincial Growth Fund.

“We have been working with iwi, Department of Conservation, architects, engineers, traffic experts, landscape designers, ecologists, key users and other stakeholders to ensure the building and its grounds create an enjoyable experience for visitors and residents alike.

“The Provincial Growth Fund is looking for shovel ready projects that can provide employment both short term and longer term – and we think the proposed facility can do this.

“The total economic impact of the Gateway in year one is estimated to be $5.91 million,” Ms Law says.

The total project budget for the Gateway is $4.06 million, with 50% sought from the Provincial Growth Fund.

The Mayor says that if the Council is successful in securing funding it would fund the balance over three financial years as signalled in the Long-Term Plan.

“We acknowledge that affordability is an issue and the Council team will proactively explore other funding streams as well.”

Subject to Council approval on 28 May the Provincial Growth Fund application will be lodged at the end of May/early June.

“If funding is granted, we’ll be seeking views on how we tell the stories and history of the area and its people and the conservation story of Kāpiti Island to inspire more visitors,” the Mayor says.

