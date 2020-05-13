Safety Measures In Place As Services And Facilities Resume At Alert Level 2

Most Horowhenua District Council services and facilities suspended during lockdown will resume following this week’s Government announcement that New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2 from Thursday 14 May.

Council’s main office, libraries and community centres will re-open on Monday 18 May. The Levin Aquatic Centre, which is undergoing maintenance on its pool facilities, will offer a limited programme of land-based fitness classes.

Council-operated recycling stations in Foxton and Shannon re-open at Alert Level 2, with community mobile recycling stations that were removed during lockdown to be reinstated on Thursday 14 May.

Playgrounds and public toilets re-open, with increased cleaning at high-use toilet facilities.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said protecting public health remained a priority.

“We’ve put measures in place to make sure we keep people safe as they return to our facilities.

“In line with Government restrictions, we’re limiting the number of people who can use our community centres, libraries and customer service centres at one time. To be fair to everyone, we’re also limiting how long people can stay when they visit these facilities.

“We ask that people maintain social distancing while visiting our facilities, and if you feel unwell, please stay at home.

“We’ll also maintain a record of names and contact details of people who come to our main office, community centres and aquatic centre to enable contact tracing.”

He encouraged people to continue contacting Council remotely where possible during Alert Level 2.

“Although we’ve reopened our main office, we can only allow 10 customers in at a time to maintain safe physical distancing. You can access most of the information and services you need on our website or by contacting us by telephone or email, and you might save yourself a wait outside.”

You can contact Council’s Customer Experience team by telephone on 06 366 0999 or email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

A table of Council services and facilities at Alert Level 2 is available on Council’s website at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ServicesinAlertLevel2

