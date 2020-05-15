Rainbow Water Tower LED Lights

Well done South Taranaki, we have made it to level 2 and in celebration, the new LED lights on top of the historic Hāwera Water Tower have been changed to help celebrate.

Upgraded just before the country went into lockdown, the new LEDs have a longer lifespan than the former red neons which were installed in 1932. There is the added advantage that the colours can be changed to different colours, patterns and strobe.

The lights are now displaying a rainbow pattern to celebrate moving down from Alert Level 3 to Level 2, where most businesses are able to open, and children can return to school.

“It’s great to see a new modern feature on the Tower to make it stand out in the night sky,” says Council’s Tourism and Events Team Leader Tarin Hunt. “The community can have a beacon to go alongside their causes which is so visible in the community to help aid in their causes .”

Community groups, organisations or businesses can apply to have the lights changed for a set time to a colour that may represent an acknowledgement or significant event for them.

An application form can be downloaded from the South Taranaki District Council website www.southtaranaki.com or collected from the South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Information Centre.

© Scoop Media

