Can You Help Us Find Floyd Boyland?
Thursday, 21 May 2020, 6:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help finding
31-year-old Floyd Boyland, who has been reported missing
from the Boulcott, Lower Hutt area earlier
today.
Floyd was last seen between 10 and 11am today,
and Police and his family have concerns for his
welfare.
It's thought he may still be in Lower Hutt
but he could be in the wider Wellington region.
Anyone
who has seen Floyd or has information that might help us
find him is asked to call
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more