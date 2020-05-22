Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three Charged Following West Coast Operation

Friday, 22 May 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton, Area Manager: Investigations:

Three people have been arrested and charged with supplying methamphetamine following a number of search warrants conducted by West Coast Police yesterday, 21 May.

This is another blow to organised crime offending on the West Coast, following a series of good results in recent weeks.

Two women, aged 33 and 36, and a 34-year-old man appeared in Greymouth District Court yesterday on methamphetamine charges.

Illicit drug dealing often goes hand-in-hand with property offending and weapon possession, all of which causes significant harm to our communities.

Last Friday, 15 May, a 48-year-old Hells Angels Auckland patched gang member was arrested in Kumara.

He was in possession of an amount of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $500,000, cash, ammunition, and a pistol.

Seizing this methamphetamine and having it out of circulation will help eliminate significant social harm in our community.

Since late March, West Coast Police have progressed a number of investigations across the region in relation to organised criminal activity, property offending, and methamphetamine supply.

Last week, a 41-year-old man with gang links was arrested in Reefton for possession of cannabis for supply.

He was also in possession of a substantial amount of cash at the time of his arrest.

As well, a 36-year-old Westport woman was arrested and charged with both possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine as well as driving charges, and she is remanded in custody until 30 June.

Also in recent weeks, several Westport locals have been charged with burglary and a number of Greymouth locals charged with receiving, in relation to a spate of commercial burglaries in Westport since late February.

Some of these people remain in custody.

We also continue to work closely with our community partners to offer referrals to services to assist in the welfare of those affected by this offending.

Nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped disrupt some of the established channels of methamphetamine supply, and West Coast Police have been working hard continuing to disrupt this supply even further.

We are confident the arrests and seizures we have made have had an impact, and our work in this area will be ongoing.

Our message to those who are struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine – please get help.

Police are working hard to make the drug harder to obtain.

The social harm the drug causes in our communities is significant, both as a direct result of methamphetamine use, but also the associated offending it promotes such as property theft.

This operation was greatly assisted by information from members of the public.

We encourage anyone with information on organised crime in their communities to contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

WHERE CAN YOU GO FOR HELP?

The Salvation Army are the local provider and referral service for Alcohol and Drug services on the West Coast. They offer a wide range of alcohol and drug services on the West Coast from Karamea to Haast that include structured programs, peer support and other services.

Addiction is a health issue and help is available.

If you need support phone Salvation Army coordinator Karin Le Breton on 021 519 469 or walk in at Mackey Street.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Murray Grimwood on The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world. We will also need to consider the issue of de-growth, and re-prioritise kindness and the commons. We have a choice as to whether we act now to make this transition voluntarily and with fairness, or have it forced upon us by times of economic, resource and ecological collapse.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 