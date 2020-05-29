‘Fatburgs’ Strike QLDC Wastewater System Again

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is again calling for locals to be mindful of what goes down their drains and into the wastewater system after another significant ‘fatburg’ had to be cleared from pipes in Frankton.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Peter Hansby confirmed a significant amount of fat had to be removed from wastewater pipes at Chestnut Circle in Frankton. “CCTV footage has shown that there is still a large amount of fat in the surrounding system. The introduction of materials that shouldn’t be there increases the risk of pipe failures and sewage being released into the environment.”

A similar blockage in the area previously caused a sewer overflow and a clean-up operation clearing manholes of fat and gravel.

“A recent campaign in early March was a reminder to not flush wipes down the toilet as these have increasingly been causing blockages. Prior to that we’ve advised that there are many other risks to the infrastructure such as construction waste and fat. The wastewater system is designed for just that – waste water. If it’s not dirty water, poo, pee or toilet paper, it needs to go in the bin,” Mr Hansby said.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our environment and keeping the three waters infrastructure running smoothly. These blockages and overflows can be avoided if we all do the right thing.”

More advice about preventing wastewater overflows can be found on the QLDC website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/wastewater/preventing-wastewater-overflows

