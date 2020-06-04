Surf Life Saving New Zealand Acknowledges Death At Rapahoe Beach, West Coast.

On May 30, 2020, at 1.54pm volunteer Surf Lifeguards from Kotoku Surf Life Saving Club were tasked by police to assist in the recovery of a body seen in the water at Rapahoe Beach, north of Greymouth.

Surf Lifeguards from the club’s volunteer Emergency Call Out Squad attended in two inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and successfully brought the body of a 52-year-old man back to shore.

The NZ Police also attended the scene.

The incident occurred outside of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s patrol season.

Rapahoe is a satellite patrol beach during the summer season only, depending on the West Coast’s weather conditions. The location of the incident is still under investigation.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank the volunteers from Kotoku Surf Life Saving Club and emergency service personnel involved.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety Team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

Melanie Louden

Surf Life Saving NZ

Media and Communications Manager

021 757 433

melanie.louden@surflifesaving.org.nz

© Scoop Media

