Kia Kaha Community Hub Expanding Services From Next Week

The Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Community Hub ‘pop up’ established by the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is adding further sessions and services next week after it opened yesterday (Thursday 4 June) to huge demand.

From 2.00pm today, Friday 5 June, more than 300 places will be available for workshops in Queenstown and Wānaka next week. In addition to the current workshops, a new session providing information to business employers will be run next Thursday. This session will also be recorded and posted onto Council’s YouTube channel. Those wishing to attend in person will need to register via the event site Eventbrite.

Further services are being developed and will be added over the coming weeks including tenancy services, employment and financial advice.

In the Hub’s first two days the four workshop sessions were fully booked, providing over 120 people with key information and advice on what options and support is available. While COVID-19 restrictions meant limited numbers could attend the workshops in person, many more were able to access the information via a livestream on the Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The sessions presented specialist information and advice from different agencies and groups, including Immigration New Zealand, immigration lawyers and advisors, travel agents, Citizens Advice Bureau and Salvation Army

Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Community Hub QLDC lead Marie Day said it had been great to see so many people, particularly the local migrant communities, making full use of the in-person service and watching the videos.

“Our team of specialists have been breaking down the myths and unknowns around visas, flights and welfare, giving people the best possible advice to help them make decisions about their future,” she said.

“The Council has made a significant in-kind investment in the Hub, providing both resources and the venue. We would also like to thank the team at Wakatipu Community Foundation who have also made a contribution under the Greatest Needs Fund towards establishment costs. Commitment from Council, government agencies, local social service providers, employment lawyers and advisers (pro bono) and travel agents has been wonderful and meant we can deliver this important service for our community in need,” Ms. Day said.

© Scoop Media

