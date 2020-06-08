Queenstown Covered In First Major Snowfall For 2020

Coronet Peak First Snow, captured by Paul Jones

Snow over the weekend has blanketed Queenstown's mountains, heralding Queenstown’s transformation for the winter season.

The Southern Lakes ski areas are all set to open this season with Coronet Peak and Cardrona Alpine Resort scheduled to open on 26 June, Treble Cone scheduled to open on 27 June and The Remarkables Ski Area set to open on 4 July.

The snowfall has set the scene for the upcoming winter season, and today’s announcement that New Zealand will be at Covid Alert Level 1 from midnight tonight is also welcome news.

Destination Queenstown interim chief executive Ann Lockhart says snow fans should start digging out their ski gear, tuning skis and snowboards and booking flights to visit Queenstown this winter, joining visitors from all over New Zealand.

“Winter at alert level 1 means that Queenstown’s ski areas have very few restrictions—skiers and boarders will be truly free to experience all we have to offer and we’re very excited for this!”

“There’s been a high level of anticipation for the first significant snow fall of the season after a few early dustings in the last few weeks, and some frosty mornings,” she says.

“Queenstown is the Southern Hemisphere’s leading four season resort, the skiing is world-class and the range of activities in Queenstown itself are second to none. The ski areas are fully prepared for safe operations as we move through Covid Alert Levels, and our businesses are open and ready to welcome visitors again—with 96% of respondents to a recent survey intending to open for winter,” says Ann.

For more information on Queenstown’s incredible winter offering see www.queenstownnz.co.nz

Ski Area Overview

Scheduled ski field opening dates:

Coronet Peak - 26 June

The Remarkables – 4 July

Cardrona Alpine Resort - 26 June

Treble Cone - 27 June

Coronet Peak is Queenstown’s closest ski area and is a 20-minute drive from downtown. World-class facilities, superb conditions and spectacular rollercoaster terrain make Coronet Peak an exciting destination for snow lovers of any ability. Experience magnificent views, a stunning base building, fantastic on-mountain facilities and state-of-the-art snowmaking. Coronet Peak is the home of New Zealand’s only night ski operation. Night skiing is available on Wednesday evenings and Friday evenings, from the beginning of July – end August. This winter, new 8x seater gondola cabins on the Coronet Express chairlift will enhance the experience for foot passengers who will be able to stay warm and dry whilst getting a ride to the top of Coronet Peak. Shuttle and bus options available. Scheduled to open 26 June.

The Remarkables is a true alpine experience just a 45-minute drive from central Queenstown and is perfect for the whole family, from beginners to advanced skiers and boarders. Some updates are being rolled out this season including a new Sugar Bowl 6-seater Chairlift which will enable guests to access terrain parks and more runs directly from the base building, 2.5km of new intermediate trails will be opened up off the top of the Sugar Bowl Chairlift. Additional snowmaking guns have been installed at The Remarkables’ to ensure snow coverage top to bottom of the new trails. Shuttle and bus options are available. Scheduled to open 4 July for the New Zealand school holidays, and then on weekends at a minimum.

Cardrona Alpine Resort has a laid-back and friendly vibe, deep snow cover, wide open slopes, serious half pipes, steep chutes and an extensive terrain park for freestylers, great family facilities, and on-mountain accommodation. It’s Cardrona’s 40th birthday this year and to celebrate they are bringing back the vintage vibes. This season, skiers will get to make use of the extended on-mountain shop at the resort as well as enjoying great coverage with increased snowmaking capabilities. Cardrona is an hour’s drive from Queenstown. Shuttle and bus options are available. Cardrona is scheduled to open 26 June.

Treble Cone is the South Island’s biggest ski area and a favourite for advanced skiers and snowboarders with the longest vertical rise in the Southern Lakes, two large basins, great off-piste terrain and stunning views. Treble Cone and Cardrona Alpine Resort will operate a dual mountain offering this season for the first time ever meaning both mountains can be accessed with the same pass. Treble Cone will have increased snowmaking capabilities this season too. The ski area is an hour and a half’s drive or a short 15-minute flight from Queenstown. Scheduled to open 27 June.

© Scoop Media

