Auckland City Mission Turns 100

This week the Auckland City Mission is commemorating its’ one hundredth anniversary with the release of a campaign featuring some of the country’s most well-known faces.

The Mission was established in June 1920 to support families in the wake of WWI and continues today to be a vital social service provider in the city.

As it marks the milestone, the Mission team has its eye firmly on the future - which is Mission HomeGround - a purpose-built, safe and healing space to stand against homelessness, hunger and poor health. The precinct opens in 2021 and will include apartments for homeless people, community spaces and health facilities.

To support the centenary, a cross section of high profile kiwis have donated their time to a campaign which thanks Aucklanders for their ongoing generosity and looks ahead to the completion of HomeGround.

They include Kanoa Lloyd, Antonia Prebble, Sally Martin, Kerre McIvor, Al Brown, Oscar Kightly, Dick Frizzell, Monty Betham and Bob Harvey.

Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly says the Mission is only able to be there for vulnerable families because of the ongoing generosity of Aucklanders.

“While our campaign aims to shed light on the work we do, and the exciting future of HomeGround, it also sets out to show our enormous gratitude for the help Aucklanders give us year after year.”

The video campaign includes the newly released single “Find Your Way Back Home” which was donated to the HomeGround project by Neil Finn, who is joined on the song by his Fleetwood Mac bandmates, along with his son Elroy and Broods’ Georgia Nott.

The campaign was created by The Enthusiasts, and the video was produced by Wabi Sabi Media Group and directed by Summer Agnew.

