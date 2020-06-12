Bridget Simmonds Case: Police Continue Searching Area Of Interest
Friday, 12 June 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the disappearance of missing
Northland woman Bridget Simmonds are excavating a site of
interest on a rural property today.
Police have been
carrying out search warrants on a number of rural properties
the Parakao area this week.
About 50 Police staff,
including the Police National Dive Squad, Police Specialist
Search Group and a Search and Rescue team have been involved
in the search.
Today Police have been concentrating
their efforts on searching an area of interest on one of the
properties and have reason to believe Bridget may be buried
there.
Police have found some items of interest at the
property and a person has been assisting us with our
enquiries.
Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says
about 20 staff are working at the scene today and the
excavation process is a complex one, and may take some
time.
As the situation is unfolding, Police cannot
comment further but an update will be provided when it
becomes available.
A scene guard will be in place
overnight.
