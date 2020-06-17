Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Ahead For Safe Travel Across The South Island Thursday And Friday

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Plan ahead if you are travelling across the South Island from the early hours of Thursday morning, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. MetService is forecasting snow across central and southern parts of the South Island that may make driving conditions hazardous.

Heavy rain is also forecast across the Kaikōura coast and strong winds across the West Coast and Marlborough, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“We’re asking road users to plan before they set off and be prepared for cold conditions. People should check the MetService and Waka Kotahi journey planner before setting off.”

Lewis Pass (SH7)
Snow is expected during Thursday and Friday, from 7am Thursday to 6am Friday. Between 8 and 12cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)
Snow is expected on the road on Thursday. From 2am to 11pm Thursday, 8 to 12cm may accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)
Snow is expected on the road on Thursday. From 1am to 11pm Thursday 10 to 20cm may accumulate above 700 metres and more near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Lindis Pass, between Omarama and Wanaka (SH8)
Snow is expected on the road from late this afternoon to evening. From 5pm to 10pm Wednesday, 4 to 8cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Crown Range Road between Wanaka and Queenstown (managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council)
Snow is expected during this afternoon and evening. From 3pm to 8pm Wednesday, 1 to 2cm of snow may settle near the summit, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Milford Road (SH94)
Snow is expected during this afternoon and early evening. From 2pm to 6pm Wednesday Between 2 and 4cm of snow may settle near the tunnel, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.


Winter Driving Tips

If the weather is bad and your travel can’t be put off, allow extra time for your journey. Plan to drive in the middle of the day or in daylight hours, when visibility is better and ice and snow are less likely to be on the road.

“Avoid driving at night, when hazards rapidly multiply,” says Ms Forrester.

If you’re travelling through alpine and higher altitude highways, dress for the conditions, carry warm clothes and keep a survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stuck. Ensure your car is roadworthy and safe to drive.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s List, And Our Victorian Monuments

We’re currently in the “phoney war” stage of the 2020 election campaign, before the contest begins in earnest. Yesterday’s release of Labour’s party list rankings has already been picked over – and yes, it is extremely odd that we live in a world where Phil Twyford deserves to be promoted to number four, while Andrew Little is demoted to seven, and David Parker sits at number nine. Obviously that’s not a true reflection of where the balance of power lies in Labour kitchen Cabinet, and it doesn’t even bother to try and look like common sense... More>>

 

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     