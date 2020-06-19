Critical Incident - Massey
Friday, 19 June 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident in the Massey
area.
This incident has occurred within the last hour
and details are still being confirmed.
This is very
much an unfolding matter and we will be releasing confirmed
information as soon as it becomes
available.
© Scoop Media
