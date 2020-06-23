Picton’s Future The Subject Of New Study

The future of Waitohi/Picton is the subject of a new redevelopment study for Marlborough District Council. The study is a long term development plan for the town that will include key public spaces such as the Foreshore and High Street.

The new study has been triggered by a number of public submissions made to the Council for proposed new facilities in the town, as well as opportunities created by the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment proposed by KiwiRail and Port Marlborough.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor says Waitohi/Picton has an exciting future but there are competing demands on its public spaces and, in particular, on the Foreshore.

“The Council wants to update its vision for Waitohi/Picton based on the latest trends and economic data. Obviously there has been a significant impact from COVID-19 on the cruise shipping industry and on tourism in general, which has affected many businesses in Picton and the Top of the South.”

“The ferry precinct redevelopment is also very significant and will see hundreds of millions of dollars invested into two new ships, ferry wharves, a terminal building and rail yards, as well as new transport connections to the town centre and the national road and rail networks.”

“In short, Waitohi/Picton is at a crossroads. There are a variety of opportunities to consider, which we think need professional evaluation by experienced consultant urban designers.”

“The project also includes public consultation - it’s important that everyone who wants to can have a say.”

“People in Waitohi/Picton can be assured that this will be an open, consultative process. The Council wants to see agreement and alignment about the way forward, especially for the Foreshore.”

Dean Heiford, Manager Support Services and Economic Development said the timing was right for the new study.

“It’s been ten years since the Council last took a close look at the future of Waitohi/Picton and now is the right time to do this.”

“Ultimately it will lead to an update of the Growing Marlborough strategy and a new vision for the town.”

Immediate feasibility work will be undertaken on three public proposals: a hot pools and spa, a heritage and environment centre, and a mountain bike park. These will be combined under one study from an independent consultant.

The overall development plan framework will be presented to the Council for approval, with the feasibility studies to be incorporated into the overall plan.

The study will consider:

• Improved Foreshore-related connections between the port and town centre

• Evaluation of the businesses and activities currently accommodated on the Foreshore

• Investigation of ways to better connect London Quay more seamlessly to the waterfront

• An assessment of the current i-Site location

• Identifying key property opportunities in and around the CBD

• Alignment with the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment.

For further information go to:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/growing-marlborough

pictonferryprecinct.co.nz/

