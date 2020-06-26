Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Save The Children And MFAT Announce New Partnership For Impact

Friday, 26 June 2020, 6:40 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says, "This is a win for children in the Pacific. Children have told us what is important to them." Photo credit: Robert McKechnie, Save the Children.

Today Save the Children New Zealand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are celebrating the signing of a co-funded $14 million partnership deal for development aid across five countries in the Pacific and Asia.

Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says, "This is ultimately a win for children. It’s about giving children hope. It’s our job to make sure their rights are protected and their voices are heard. We’ve been working with and listening to children as part of this partnership. It is their right to participate and be heard, and they have told us what is important to them, and what makes them feel safe. This is a truly integrated approach, with children at the centre of what we do."

For the last year, MFAT has been working alongside Save the Children, as one of three pilot agencies, to develop a new type of funding partnership. The new model, called ‘Partnering for Impact’, focuses on a long-term vision across a broader geographic area. Save the Children will launch programmes in Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Laos and Nepal, implementing similar initiatives in response to common issues and allowing field staff across countries to share learnings.

This new programme will address three key areas: child poverty, violence against children, and safe schools.

In communities where families do not have enough money to send their children to school, Save the Children will be supporting parents with training, small grants and better access to markets so they can invest in their own agricultural business. We know that when parents improve their livelihoods and earn more, they are able to spend more on their children.

The second area is working with parents, teachers and other carers on ways to positively discipline children without resorting to violence. Like New Zealand, many countries in the Pacific and Asia have laws against physically punishing children, but parents haven’t been supported to learn about and use appropriate alternatives to physical discipline.

Thirdly, Save the Children is incorporating a holistic approach to safe schools by addressing the different hazards that stop children from succeeding at school. This ranges from repairing roads and bridges on the way to school, to preventing bullying, and physical punishment and creating disaster management plans. These projects will be led by the community, with children helping to identify the problems they face and the places they feel unsafe.

Save the Children will also be working at the local level with in-country partners to improve capacity, for example on building their skills in project management, in order to deliver more effective projects for children. International Programmes Director Rosemary Fenton says, "We’ll be working at every level to foster positive relationships, because as so many of us know, working in the Pacific it’s all about having good relationships with the people you’re working with."

"We’ll also be working at different levels of national and local government, strengthening their data collection systems and infrastructure to build their capacity. We believe that if you improve the system itself, you can have a positive impact on the whole country," says Ms Coetzee.

Save the Children will be matching MFAT’s funds by roughly twenty percent. Ms Coetzee says, "This negotiated partnership agreement wouldn’t be possible without our amazing supporters whose ongoing donations allow us to plan long-term projects that will create lasting change for children."

Save the Children raises funds to support children and families to survive and thrive in countries that most need our help, to donate go to https://www.savethechildren.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 