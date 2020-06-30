A Matariki To Remember In Porirua This Year

This year’s Matariki celebrations in Porirua are the perfect chance to gather and reconnect after challenging times.

Matariki, also known as the Pleiades, signals the start of the Māori New Year. The reappearance of the cluster of seven stars around the time of winter solstice signals the beginning of the transition to spring and summer and is a time of celebration and reflection for the Māori community.

According to Māori astronomer Rangi Matāmua’s maramataka (lunar calendar), Matariki will rise in the east in late July in our skies and Porirua City will host several events between 12 and 19 July to celebrate.

"It has been a difficult few months and our community has rallied to get us through and help lessen the impact of Covid-19. I’m delighted the festival can go ahead so we can all get together," says Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker.

Customarily, Matariki is a time to reflect on the year that was, remember those that passed away as well as looking ahead. It’s a time of thanksgiving, culture and festivity and there will be plenty on offer at Porirua’s celebrations at Te Rauparaha Arena.

"Our theme for Matariki this year is ‘Inside Under the Stars’ and we’re setting up a fantastic visual projection to bring the night sky indoors. It’s the best of both worlds: we can experience the stars without needing to brave the cold," says Mayor Baker.

Events include movie nights, talent competitions, family singalongs and hāngī.

Matariki 2020: Inside Under the Stars. 12-19 July, Te Rauparaha Arena.

For more details visit poriruacity.govt.nz/matariki

