‘Food Trail’ Offers Chance To Sample Northland On A Plate

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

Savour!NORTHLAND is inviting the region’s cafés, restaurants, wineries and breweries to create a special edition dish or set menu that succeeds in putting Northland on a plate.

Facilitated by Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency, Savour! NORTHLAND FEAST 2020 is a new food and beverage event designed to showcase the unique flavours of Tai Tokerau, using only locally-sourced ingredients.

The event, which runs from 18 July until 2 August, will take the form of a “celebration food trail”, says Northland Food and Beverage Ambassador, Justine Stuart. “It will be accessible and easy for food venues to take part in, and there should be something delicious for everyone to enjoy.”

Mrs Stuart said the idea of designing a dish or set menu that expresses the distinctive flavours of Northland was quickly catching on, and more than 30 hospitality businesses had already signed up to be part of the food trail.

“Northland has acquired a burgeoning reputation for fresh produce, fine wines, boutique or artisan foods and beverages, as well as being home to an array of award-winning cheese, chilli sauce and preserve producers,” she said. “And this is an authentic way to fast-track this vibrant industry and be a part of our region’s exciting food and beverage future.”

The FEAST 2020 format, she added, has the potential to become an inspirational annual event on the Northland calendar. “We want as many people as possible to support it, and hopefully set the tone for even bigger and better events in the future.”

An online map of Northland will identify where visitors can sample the dishes that celebrate local kai, while a promotional campaign, managed by Savour!NORTHLAND and supported by Northland Inc, will promote FEAST 2020 via a series of social media posts, newspaper ads and giveaways.

In addition, all participating hospitality businesses will be supplied with a FEAST 2020 digital marketing pack. “They can use these to promote the event and their delicious creations through their own channels, and we hope diners will also share their FEAST 2020 experiences online,” Mrs Stuart said.

“Ultimately, we want to create a platform for our food and beverage community to connect, to collectively evolve an identity for our thriving industry here in Tai Tokerau, and to show the world what it means to ‘Savour Northland’.”

Mid-July is also when the second annual New Zealand food celebration, Feast Matariki, will commence. The first highly-successful event was held last year and spanned June and July. Eat New Zealand – a not-for-profit food movement that aims to connect people to our land through food – hosts Feast Matariki and promotes all local food celebrations happening across the country. Feast Matariki is pencilled in to start from 13 July.

 

 

