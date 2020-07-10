Nelson Police Get Good Result At Search Warrant
Friday, 10 July 2020, 7:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police have this afternoon spoken with a man in
his 60s in relation to drug offending after conducting a
search warrant.
Drugs, cash, and drug utensils were
located at the premises on North Road.
Detective
Jonathan Evans says it’s a good result.
“We know
that drug offending and its related offences are a real
concern for members of our community.
“Police are
committed to disrupting drug dealing and we hope this result
will go some way to reassuring people of the importance we
place on this,” he says.
Charges are expected to be
laid against the man in the near
future.
