Single-vehicle Collision On SH30 - UPDATE: Serious Crash In Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services have been involved in an ongoing effort to extricate a vehicle that went into the water following a crash earlier on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoma, Rotorua.

The single-vehicle collision was reported around 12.40pm.

The Police Dive Squad is due to arrive tomorrow morning to assist with the operation.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.

We are not able to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle at this stage.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

