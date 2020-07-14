Nelson City Council’s Community Investment Fund Is Open For Applications

Nelson’s non-profit community groups can now apply for a helping hand from Nelson City Council’s Community Investment Fund.

This year, the fund has $125,000 available to support non-profit community organisations to deliver programmes and activities with a social development focus and that contribute to Council’s community outcomes.

The project key priority areas are:

- Wellbeing and social development

- Children, youth and families

- Older adults

- Social cohesion

- Learning and development

- Diverse communities

This year projects that reduce the impact of the COVID-19 emergency on vulnerable communities, and applications that support community safety, have been added as additional priority areas for grants.

In 2019/20, a total of $71,393 was granted to 32 community groups and organisations, including 24-7 Youth Work, Multicultural Nelson Tasman and the Nelson Community Christian Night Shelter Trust.

Councillor and Community Services Committee Chair Matt Lawrey said one of the things that makes Nelson a strong, resilient community is the wonderful work of the city’s not-for-profit organisations.

“The Community Investment Fund is one of the ways Council helps our not-for-profits to make a difference. Over the years the fund has helped groups supporting a really wide range of Nelsonians, including disadvantaged children, people living with disabilities and those suffering from drug addiction.

“Many of those organisations will be well-known to people but it’s worth pointing out that we’re always keen to also hear from those quiet achievers doing great work under the radar.”

Applications will be assessed by the Community Investment Fund panel, who were elected by a community process last year, and decisions will be notified in September.

For further information, or to apply for the fund, see the Nelson City Council website. Applications close 31 July 2020.

