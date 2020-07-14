Is Your Dog Microchipped? If Not, Join Us On Microchip Monday
As well as registering your dog (due 31 July), all dogs must be microchipped. During the month of August, our Council is providing a low cost ‘Microchip Monday’ service for dog owners in our district.
Microchipping helps us to promptly identify dogs that are roaming or lost so we can reunite dogs with their owners rather than take to the dog pound. We’ve noticed many dogs on our database don’t have a microchip number.
Drop-in to one of our Council Service Centres between 9am-12pm on the following Mondays to have your dog microchipped by one of our compliance officers for $25:
- Monday 3 August – 355 Kapanga Road, Coromandel Town
- Monday 10 August - 10 Monk Street, Whitianga
- Monday 17 August – 620 Port Road, Whangamata
- Monday 24 August – 515 Mackay Street, Thames
Your assistance will be required to hold the dog.
- Microchipping is a one-time procedure. It is a separate process from dog registration.
- You must register your dog every year, but you only need to microchip your dog once.
- A microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, is implanted under the skin behind the dog's neck.
- A 15-digit unique number assigned to the microchip helps identify your dog through our registration records and the National Dog Database.
- The microchip number will retrieve your contact details so if we find your dog, in most instances, we can notify you immediately.
- If you dog isn’t microchipped it can be difficult for you to find your dog if it goes missing.
- Under the Dog Control Act 1996 new puppies and dogs (except working farm dogs) must be microchipped within two months of first registration. Failing to do so may result in an infringement offence of $300.
- Microchip Monday may be held again later in the year depending on customer demand at the upcoming sessions.
See ‘Dog Microchipping - What owners need to know’ for more information.