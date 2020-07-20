Missing Man Located

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

