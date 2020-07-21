Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtaki Land Sale Aiming For Jobs And Growth

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Council-owned land in Ōtaki which has gone on the market today will meet the needs of businesses looking to own their premises.

Kāpiti Coast District Council is selling two parcels of land on Riverbank Rd Extension which are no longer required for council operations. The two parcels are zoned for industrial/service use.

Council Group Manager Place and Space James Jefferson says the land presents an opportunity for businesses to set up or expand operations in Ōtaki.

“We’ve heard from businesses that the lack of available land to purchase in Kāpiti is inhibiting growth and economic development, so this is an opportunity to help meet that demand,” Mr Jefferson says.

“Council no longer needs this land and we are keen to see these parcels used in a way that will develop the local economy and create jobs. As such, we are prioritising bids that can demonstrate a commitment to using this land in this way, and this is reflected in the tender documents.

“We don’t want to see more usable land held by land bankers.”

Mr Jefferson says the land is currently leased for grazing and provides access to a testing site and water pump on adjoining land which will need to be retained. It is not considered suitable or zoned for housing.

“As part of the Council’s proposed economic development strategy we are committed to supporting the growth of a vibrant economy providing increased opportunity, resilience and wellbeing,” Mr Jefferson says.

“Selling this land for business use will help meet these goals. Kāpiti and Ōtaki need new jobs, especially as we continue to respond to the impacts of COVID-19, and we are excited to see what interest we get for this land.”

The land will be sold by tender and is being marketed by NAI Harcourts.

Visit https://naiharcourts.co.nz/Property/921626/WL10711/0-Riverbank-Road-Extension for more information.

