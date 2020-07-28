Fleeing Driver Incident - Titirangi
Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Statement to be attributed to a Police
spokesperson:
At around 2:30am this morning Police
have spotted a vehicle speeding on Titirangi Road in West
Auckland, the unit has attempted to stop the vehicle but it
has fled from Police.
A short pursuit was initiated
which lasted a matter of seconds before the vehicle has
crashed into a parked car on Atkinson Road.
Three
occupants of the vehicle, aged 18, 19 and 25 have sustained
serious injuries and are in Auckland Hospital.
A
fourth occupant of the vehicle, aged 17, has received minor
injuries and is North Shore Hospital.
A Police
investigation is underway and the matter has been referred
to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.
The
Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and will remain there for
some time.
The road is currently closed but is
expected to be re-opened
shortly.
