Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Riding For Health At Irongate School

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 11:58 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Tamariki at Irongate School, Flaxmere are improving their health and wellbeing while learning in the community – thanks to the freedom of having two wheels under them.

Choosing to bike instead of taking the bus on a class trip is becoming part of the school culture at Irongate.

It’s part of a project the school has been working on named Ka tipu nga Kahikatea, Growing the Kahikatea tree, alongside Sport Hawke’s Bay and supported by Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Hastings District Council.

Irongate School Principal Maurice Rehu said the school wanted to open up learning opportunities to children in the community and remove any transport barriers – all while improving the health and wellbeing of tamariki.

“I love the sense of liberation, that if a child is on a bike the whole of the community is open to them and so too are the learnings available on their doorstep. It means tamariki can bike to Te Aranga-o-Heretaunga Marare to work in the vege gardens, which create a lot of learning.”

With the help of Sport Hawke’s Bay, the school’s sports co-ordinator Riki Kara and learning coaches Colleen Ottley-Karnea and Maren Stevens have become qualified cycle instructors, giving them the ability to support active transport at the school year after year.

They see many benefits to the programme.

Ms Stevens said tamariki are increasing their hauora (health) and their wellbeing. It fills up their wairua, their spirit and it gets them out into our community, knowing our community.”

“It’s also opens up more opportunities for our tamariki. The bus can be quite expensive, but being able to bike somewhere saves us a lot of money and means we can put more money into the kids instead of the transport,” Ms Stevens said.

John Adams, Health Promoter in the Child Health Team at Hawke’s Bay District Health Board said the initiative really encouraged tamariki to get active and move around at school more.

“We’ve got kids developing cycling skills, road confidence and healthy habits. They’ll grow up to be regular day-to-day cyclists – that’s got to be good for us all!”

Sport Hawke’s Bay Cycling Development Officer Fran Rose said the learning coaches own involvement with cycling has the ability to inspire other adults in the community to try something new.

“When we held cycle skills training with Kimi Ora Community School staff from both schools were motivated by each other’s determination and success,” she said.

“This programme has also given the learning coaches the confidence to step forward and become community leaders in their own right and has paved the way for longer lasting community change.”

To watch the video about Ka tipu nga Kahikatea click below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UQSXgLDHQ&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1CNgwn-PRvJ2xpz3ZuDfwxQl_cahboEfRKiaY9UTi309q2hVBVw1VjhfI

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Showing The Aussies How To Reach A Consensus On Quarantine Fees

Back at the dawn of time, MMP was created (a) to impose a discipline on government and (b) to prevent any one party from riding roughshod over everyone else, the public included. In essence, this is exactly what has happened in the dispute over quarantine fees where - despite holding sharply differing views on the issue - Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First have all agreed to support the Greens position, despite giving each other a lot of mean glances and dirty looks. Ultimately, the fees will be levied only on those Kiwis who come and go from the country after the proposal has passed into law... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 