Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resetting New Zealand Tourism Through A Cultural Lens

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 6:27 pm
Press Release: NGATI KAHUNGUNU IWI INCORPORATED

By Ngahiwi Tomoana – Chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Tēnā koutou katoa e te iwi,

I’ve been recently appointed to the Minister of Tourism, Kelvin Davis’s taskforce. Mere and I have been hosting people here in Pakipaki for over 30 years, groups of ten to 500 at a time, just using the history of Heretaunga, Pakipaki, and Te Hauke, to tell our stories, and finishing it with a hāngi and a haka.

The last twenty years have seen the tourism industry depart from hāngi-haka, and go more towards a white-knuckle fever, bungee jumping, white-water jet boats and rafting, skiing, and mountain climbing, as well as fishing and hunting. This all came to a stop during COVID and tourism lost 90% of its revenue. So, I’ve been asked to look at things as an iwi leader, through a cultural lens, and reset the tourism agenda.

There are five issues that immediately arise for me:

The first one is that you cannot look for an answer in tourism within the tourism industry itself, it must come from the wider community and broader government agencies including regional and local councils as well as iwi and hapu.

Secondly, environmental tourism around the world can also be described as environmental vandalism. With Mount Everest, for example, turning from white to yellow snow due to all of the pollution and urine going into the snow. Also the game parks of Africa becoming slaughter houses for Elephants, Rhinoceros’s, and other mega species. As well as the Amazon River and its Jungles becoming orchards for ruptures and bust environmental minors. With that in mind, and knowing that New Zealand’s infrastructure wasn’t able to cope with the onslaught of tourism tourists, who wanted to come to a safe but distant land, we have the perfect opportunity to reset.

Thirdly, we have a whakataukī, ‘Ahakoa nia nia he pounamu’ meaning, ‘Although it is small and diminutive, it has the quality and value of a pounamu.’ It is this type of metaphor that I will use to describe our future in tourism – High value, with low impact. The high value is in our isolation, our unique cultural texture, and our innovative thinking. There’s also a quote from Rudyard Kipling, who was a British-Indian philosopher, and writer. When he visited the New Zealand in the early 1900’s described Aotearoa as the “loveliest, loneliest, land apart” and we have certainly realized this during COVID, and during lockdown, where Papatūānuku started healing herself rapidly as there were no cars on the road, the air was clear, there were no storm run-offs into creeks because businesses were closed, and our creeks, swamps, lagoons, and rivers became clear. The birdsong was at its fullest every day, all day as there was no din from traffic, industry, airplanes, or trains, and people were allowed to stay home in their sanctuary of their own backyards. The lesson for tourism is how do we maintain this type of healing for our lands environment and still reap the loveliest-loneliest dollar out of tourists.

Fourthly, the Māori tourism sector has been undervalued, underfunded, and never understood by New Zealanders and therefore, does not feature in New Zealand tourism landscape as it should.

Lastly, there is another sector in tourism that might happen quite spontaneously, or ad hoc which I think needs to be developed, which I will call: ‘Mahi ra tahi’ which literally means ‘Work for a day’, where visitors can choose to work for a day in many vocations such as farming, fishing, freezing works, orchards, vineyards, or even in offices where they work with the people that are hosting them to get a hands-on experience of a day in the life of a kiwi. This opens up many challenges, but many more opportunities, for example every farm becomes a potential tourist attraction, every forest, every freezing works, every footwear or furniture manufacturer, or working on a marae or in a community organisation. This is a low impact, high value proposition, because we already have the infrastructure here and it goes alongside a ‘food tourism’ chain where visitors work and process our tasty food products, not just dine out on them.

I would like to call a tourism symposium in our region to support the taskforce work. Ngāi Tahu have already signalled that they would like me to call a tourism symposium there in the next two months. I will be relying a lot on the current Māori tourism sector but also reaching out beyond into the wider community. Although this work may have a small window, I hope it will be of great value. Ahakoa nia nia he pounamu.

The authentic Māori stories that are told at every hui, and every tangi, on every marae are the untapped wealth of our new tourism. Some of the history and whakapapa pertaining to each marae (and there are nearly 700 throughout the country), are so fantastic and so unbelievable and you can never find them in any fiction, or any novel. The story telling around marae, around hangi fires, and during family wānanga, are only scratching the surface of the cultural wealth this country has to offer to the world.

But how do these stories and histories see the light of day if they are still mainly orally communicated? This is where we have to reach outside the tourism blinkers to bring in the Ministry of Education, Callaghan Innovation, Ministry for the Environment, and bring these stories to the tablets and computers of our students, in whatever learning environment they are in. This means recording, writing, videoing, digitalising, and then embedding these stories into our National curriculum so instead of tourist guides telling the story, we have a tourism sector of five-million people telling our stories, using tangata whenua and mana whenua from each marae and from each region as their own story tellers. And as we had a country of five million over lockdown, we should start using the term ‘Five-million operators.’ Operators who become qualified in Māori history and again our whānau they become experts in telling those stories. From those stories we become the operators, because as Māori, and as kaitiaki of these stories we also have kaitiakitanga over our land, our environment, our marae, and the people who come to visit us. Our manaaki, and kaitiaki over our whenua, and our people resident here also extends to visitors, and we always ensure the balance is kept between commercial and cultural imperatives. Telling our stories is a prerequisite for our tourism industry to become super successful. Secondly, using WAI 262 and Ko Aotearoa Tēnei Waitangi Tribunal Report as a handrail, we then explore the diversity of our country using a Māori lens.

Looking at all property and whakapapa of all plants, looking alongside DOC not just the survival but the regeneration and repopulation of these native flora and fauna to be used as a tourist tool and an attraction to enhance our people in places, rather than degrade them. Naturally, their local mana whenua and tangata whenua will have kaitiaki over these species, and our tourist manuhiri. But the power must be shared, in order to get an effective tourist transformation.

In addition to the development of resources and relationships with the resource kaitiaki, we must also upgrade our marae to become tourism hubs or economic hubs – at the moment they are just used as cultural hubs which means that Regional Development Ministry and the Civil Defence Ministry must resource marae to become civil defence centres, campervan centres, and technology centres to tell our stories, to host people, as well as provide civil defence cover. That means fibre-optic-ing up our remote marae, putting infrastructure in, to ensure they can cope with visitor numbers that will surely rise, with the resources to be able to tell their stories, but also get cover for any civic and regional emergences. It is much wider than a tourism sector that the tourism issues need to be addressed.

Furthermore, through Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and others, Māori communities must be developed for small business entities, and medium business entities to be able to tell these regional stories because we already live in these areas, and we aren’t going to leave in a hurry.

Hangi, haka, and hongi still has a resonance with tourists, but it will be better done on a local scale than on a mass scale, so there is less impact on the infrastructure required to host hoards, busloads, and planeloads on mass in our country, but rather cater for smaller touring groups, and families at any one time.

In summary, the new Aotearoa, New Zealand tourism trails from a Māori lens would be to activate Māori history and story-telling, using all the means at our disposal, getting New Zealand familiar with them over the next 2-3 years as our borders remain closed, and then launching this tourism family of five million that would not only be domesticised but can go and tell their stories to the world through our export industries, and our highly mobile international population who at the moment are all coming home to roost, but will surely reach out to far flung places of the world once the COVID panic is over, or once a vaccine is found. In the meantime, we have 1-3 years to reset the tourism agenda, and culture is the key.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NGATI KAHUNGUNU IWI INCORPORATED on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report


One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report into the 2010 Operation Burnham military raid in Afghanistan has been a model of decorum. Bad stuff did happen and has been duly noted and lamented - but only as a lapse and departure from usual professional standards. Normal service can be trusted to resume shortly... More>>

 

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>

Environment: Govt Progress On Climate Change Essential, Risk Assessment Shows

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment shows that the progress this Government has made to solve the climate crisis is essential to creating cleaner and safer communities across New Zealand. “Because of this report, we can see clearer ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 