Council Supporting Business Recovery In Upper Hutt

Supporting business recovery from COVID-19 is a top priority for Upper Hutt City Council.

The Council, in conjunction with Wellington NZ, the Ministry of Social Development and Hutt City Council is helping to connect established and budding businesspeople with the Hutt Valley Pop Up Business School.

The 10-day course, running between August 31 and September 11, is designed to provide advice on how to set up a business and make the most of it once it’s up and running.

It provides a great opportunity for anyone with a business idea to learn how to fine tune it and make it into a reality.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said Council’s sponsoring of the event reflected its continuing commitment to support the city’s business community.

“Upper Hutt City Council is delighted to be involved in helping to bring the Pop Up Business School to the Hutt Valley as a partner to this event.

“In the wake of COVID-19 businesses across the Hutt are in recovery mode, so an event like this is perfect timing for them to get expert advice on how to get back on their feet.

“I am sure this event will be well supported by people from across our business and wider community.”

The course will cover exciting topics such as how to start a business with zero capital, how to build a website for free, how to best use Google, having the confidence to start a business, navigating red tape and the legal and tax tips to starting a business.

For anyone looking to take part preference will be given to people living or working in the Hutt Valley.

The course will be delivered online and face-to-face, with seven days of the course taking place via Zoom, and three days at a venue which is to be confirmed.

