NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights set for massive season

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Mega mushrooms: Shrooms is set to be a huge drawcard for kids at this season’s TSB Festival of Lights

NPDC’s award-winning TSB Festival of Lights is gearing up for one of its biggest season’s yet with an all-new line-up of dazzling displays and a packed programme of free entertainment from 19 December to 31 January.

With Covid-19 set to restrict overseas travel, local businesses hit by the unprecedented pandemic are set to benefit from a rise in visitors from outside Taranaki flocking to New Zealand’s leading light festival and Taranaki locals enjoying a sizzling summer staycation.

This summer’s event will see about 14 new displays spread across the world-class Pukekura Park with one large scale light feature set to light-up New Plymouth’s vibrant city centre, the first time the Festival has brought an interactive light installation into the CBD.

Among the new displays set to dazzle visitors is Shrooms designed by ‘Amigo and Amigo’ from Sydney. The mammoth mushrooms are sure to be a family favourite as kids experience being dwarfed by the fantastic funghi.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says letting locals and visitors know the dates early helps them to plan their summer holidays, especially important this year as Kiwis look for the perfect getaway in Aotearoa with trips abroad grounded by Covid-19.

“We’ve worked hard to help local businesses get Back On Their Feet after being hit-hard by Covid-19 and the TSB Festival of Lights will be another boost, especially for our top notch accommodation and our wonderful cafes and restaurants. Last season’s Festival set a new record with more than 150,000 enjoying the free event and another bumper season will be brilliant for our district,” says Ms Turner.

“We’re Building a Lifestyle Capital and the TSB Festival of Lights plays a huge part in making our district the place to be every summer season. There’s something for everyone as well from Summer Scene for youngsters to Summer Seniors, Light Bites food trucks and amazing entertainment.”

Of the 150,000 visitors last season, 46% were from outside of the region and 69% said the Festival was the main reason they took a trip to Taranaki.

The lights and laser spectacular at the Synthony concert on 23 January at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands will add even more dazzling displays to Pukekura Park. Synthony, featuring the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, DJs and musicians performing club classics and summer grooves, will bring the curtain down on entertainment at the Festival over the summer. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketek.

Ms Turner says the Festival is a team effort with tireless work by volunteers and superb support from sponsor TSB and regional development agency Venture Taranaki. “The partnership we have with TSB is a fantastic fit with our vision to provide free events for our community and our regional development agency Venture Taranaki do a marvellous job each year spreading the word about our region.”

Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland says: “The TSB Festival of Lights provides the region with a unique, hero event that encourages domestic travel and visitation, as well as fun and creativity, and we’re thrilled to be able to support and promote it to the rest of New Zealand.”

Donna Cooper, Chief Executive of TSB, says: “Community is everything to us at TSB. I’m proud of our entire team who have gone above-and-beyond to support our customers through the impact of Covid-19. And we’re extra proud to support this wonderful celebration of our creative and strong Taranaki community for the eighth year in a row.”

