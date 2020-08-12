Reinstatement Of NZ Bear Hunt

In light of the Covid 19 Level 2 announcement for Auckland, NZ Bear Hunt is reinstating the Bear Hunt. People are encouraged to place a teddy bear or toy in their windows facing the street and post on the website www.bearhunt.co.nz their location and images of their bears.

Quote from Deb Hoffman, founder of NZ Bear Hunt:

“We all hoped that this day would never come. Our thoughts are with the people immediately affected and the wider Auckland community. Let’s take one day at a time and stay focused on the information we have, not allowing our minds to take us further than the facts. Look out for each other; neighbours, friends and family. Listen to the advice of the authorities. We’ve bet it once and we can do it again. Let’s all get behind the movement of the NZ Bear Hunt and make a difference to those around us, standing in solidarity as Aotearoa.”

How to get involved:

• Visit www.nzbearhunt.co.nz or Facebook: NZ Bear Hunt

© Scoop Media

