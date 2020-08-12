Reinstatement Of NZ Bear Hunt
Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:15 am
Press Release: NZ Bear Hunt
In light of the Covid 19 Level 2 announcement for
Auckland, NZ Bear Hunt is reinstating the Bear Hunt. People
are encouraged to place a teddy bear or toy in their windows
facing the street and post on the website www.bearhunt.co.nz
their location and images of their bears.
Quote from
Deb Hoffman, founder of NZ Bear Hunt:
“We all
hoped that this day would never come. Our thoughts are with
the people immediately affected and the wider Auckland
community. Let’s take one day at a time and stay focused
on the information we have, not allowing our minds to take
us further than the facts. Look out for each other;
neighbours, friends and family. Listen to the advice of the
authorities. We’ve bet it once and we can do it again.
Let’s all get behind the movement of the NZ Bear Hunt and
make a difference to those around us, standing in solidarity
as Aotearoa.”
How to get involved:
• Visit
www.nzbearhunt.co.nz or Facebook: NZ Bear
Hunt
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
NextElection, a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General Election, set for September 19th.
Scoop’s ambition for bringing NextElection to NZ is to use it to strengthen and expand Scoop Citizen activities under the auspices of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism.
The nextelection.nz platform has been populated by the project team with channels for all the 2020 General Election candidates and political parties. It also features up to date geolocation data based on the latest electoral boundaries. More>> Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen