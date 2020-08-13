Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Approves Cultural, Arts Work Package

Thursday, 13 August 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has signed off on a comprehensive work programme to help it make more informed decisions on issues of cultural significance.

The work, to be undertaken over the coming year, will also determine the fate of the Captain Hamilton statue, which was removed from Civic Square by the Council in June. The statue is now being stored in a secure facility until its future is decided.

At a meeting of the Community Committee today, the Council’s General Manager Community, Lance Vervoort, outlined the nine separate pieces of work that make up the programme. Collectively they are designed to create a robust strategic framework for the Council to use when considering cultural issues.

Mr Vervoort noted each piece of work was included in existing budgets with no further funds sought. Some of the work was needed to comply with legal requirements.

The work programme approved today includes:

  • Development of a strategy to support the wellbeing and aspirations of Maaori
  • Development of a city heritage plan
  • A review of how streets, open places and city facilities are named
  • Developing options to consider how to deal with controversial street names
  • A review of the Council’s existing public art process
  • Seeking clarity about the Council’s role in arts and culture
  • Reviewing and expanding plans to provide historial context and guidance to Maaori landmarks
  • Developing options for the future of the Captain Hamilton statue
  • Futher consideration of the Vincent O’Malley report into four street names in the city.

Mr Vervoort said each piece of work would require robust and wide consultation.

“Elected Members have asked staff to come back with details around a comprehensive consultation process which will allow all voices in the city to be heard – that was a very clear message from today’s meeting,” he said.

The first items expected to come back to the Community Committee are recommendations around a public art process and a strategy to support the wellbeing of Maaori, both due before the end of the year. Remaining work will be completed by mid to late 2021.

Options for the future of the Captain Hamilton statue, as well as options around Hamilton street names, will be back before the Committee by next March. Staff will report on progress quarterly.

Mr Vervoort said the work package provided a far more comprehensive approach to issues of art and heritage, the Council’s relationship with Maaori and how stories of the city are told than current processes.

“They don’t cover everything we do as a city that has significance to Maaori, or contribute to the cultural wellbeing of the city. But there are some chunky pieces of work in there and we need to take the time to do them properly so they fit into the bigger picture.”

Community Committee Chair Mark Bunting said he wanted a well-informed, measured approach and was “wildly positive” about the process going forward.

“I’m not keen on an ad hoc approach – that tends to create more problems down the track. Instead of looking at the issue of the Captain Hamilton statue in isolation, we are far, far better to take a wider view that provides a strong, inclusive foundation for the future.

“I’m quite confident we all want the best outcomes for the city so I want to see a process that doesn’t just listen to just the loudest voices. Everyone has different perspectives and I want those perspectives to be vented and heard and listened to. We have an opportunity to do some very good work here and get this right.”

A recommendation to defer the installation of a statue of Dame Hilda Ross until the public art policy was reviewed was rejected by the Committee. Instead, members voted for installation to proceed under the existing public art policy. The statue has been funded by the charitable trust, TOTI.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Judith Collins’ Apparent Inability To Read The Public Mood


The basic skill that a successful politician needs is the ability to “read the room” and gauge the public mood. If National Party leader Judith Collins ever possessed that ability, it seems to have deserted her of late. Surely, very, very few of the public would agree with Collins and her deputy Gerry Brownlee when they claim :
(a)that the threat from Covid-19 means that the election due on September 19 must be postponed until November, or sometime next year
(b) that in the middle of the current outbreak the government is obliged to hand over all the relevant decision- making to the top officials in the public service... More>>

 

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 